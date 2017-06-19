Filipino-American group seeks nominations
Nominations are being accepted for the Filipino American National Historical Society Stockton Chapter's 18th annual recognition and awards luncheon scheduled for Oct. 21. Judges will consider a nominee's success and dedication to the preservation of Filipino-American history in such areas as education, business, athletics, health care, arts agriculture, politics and community service.
