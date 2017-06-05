Ex-Marine Helps Residents Escape CA Apartment Fire

Stockton firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze at the historic Mayfair Apartments on Tuesday morning after the quick actions of a former US Marine helped 43 residents escape the blaze unharmed. June 07--STOCKTON, CA-- Quick action by a former U.S. Marine helped save the lives of 43 residents of the historic, 105-year-old Mayfair Apartments, where a four-alarm fire was brought under control Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.