Edison students can move upward thanks to $1.3M Pacific grant
Eligible Edison High School students will be put on track toward a college education thanks to a $1.3 million federal grant from University of the Pacific. Pacific officials said in a statement Thursday that the Upward Bound project will provide needed instruction, tutoring, advising, and assistance with applying for financial aid and college to help students graduate high school, enroll in college and earn a degree.
