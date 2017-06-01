East Palo Alto resident arrested for ...

East Palo Alto resident arrested for alleged kidnapping

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

An East Palo Alto woman was one of two people arrested Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping and elder abuse after taking an 88-year-old relative from a care home in Millbrae without permission, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. East Palo Alto resident Cheryl Mills, 60, and Eric Mills, 56, of Stockton, were tracked to Stockton, where they were arrested in the 7600 block of North El Dorado Street and later booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 27 Fair Balanced 17,497
Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 3
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) May 24 jlt792 156
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) May 17 un agenda 21 10
Poll SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15) May 17 un agenda 21 16
News Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep... May 5 TruthComesinHeavy... 1
News Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp... May '17 taco 2
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,575 • Total comments across all topics: 281,449,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC