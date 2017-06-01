East Palo Alto resident arrested for alleged kidnapping
An East Palo Alto woman was one of two people arrested Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping and elder abuse after taking an 88-year-old relative from a care home in Millbrae without permission, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. East Palo Alto resident Cheryl Mills, 60, and Eric Mills, 56, of Stockton, were tracked to Stockton, where they were arrested in the 7600 block of North El Dorado Street and later booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
