Downtown Stockton Juneteenth Welcomes...

Downtown Stockton Juneteenth Welcomes Honorable Liberian Senator Jonathan Kaipay

19 hrs ago Read more: Indybay.org

Honorable Liberian Senator Jonathan Lambert Kaipay, Grand Bassa County will join our conversation at the 2017 Downtown Stockton Juneteenth Business Luncheon. The City of Stockton is named after the Commodore Robert Field Stockton, Military Governor of California, who had a long distinguished maritime connection with Africa while helping to establish the Republic of Liberia.

