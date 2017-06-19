Donations stolen during services for girl who died after dental work
STOCKTON - Donations meant to be given to the grieving family of a child who died after going under anesthesia were stolen in the parking lot of a south Stockton funeral home while family and friends were mourning. Three vehicles were broken into in front of Cano Funeral Home, 2164 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., on Tuesday between 6-8 p.m. as the family of Daleyza Avila-Hernandez prayed the rosary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Thu
|Fair Balanced
|17,522
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Jun 21
|Lisancali
|4
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Jun 18
|D West
|83
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|54
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|May 24
|jlt792
|156
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May '17
|un agenda 21
|10
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC