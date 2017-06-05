Desperate mothers search tirelessly for a disappeareda children

Every week, a group of women known as “Las Rastreadoras” spend two days searching for their treasures in desolate lands, along streams, through mountains and in dump sites across Los Mochis, Mexico. Using shovels, broomsticks, machetes and their hands, the women will work to the point of passing out as they desperately search for their tesoros - their children.

