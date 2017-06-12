Dental clinic threatened after 3-year-old girla s death
STOCKTON - A dental clinic that was closed Friday will reopen Monday after receiving death threats on social media in the wake of a child that died while under anesthesia for dental treatment earlier this week. The family of Daleyza Avila-Hernandez held a demonstration outside the office on 1523 E. March Lane in the early morning hours to demand justice.
