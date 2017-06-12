Delta pigs a rescueda from island
A farm animal protection group says it has “rescued” a half-dozen pigs that lived on a small Delta island west of Stockton where they were often visited and admired by Delta boaters. Farm Sanctuary, based in New York, said it captured the “starving, terrified” pigs this morning, taking them out of the area by boat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|2 hr
|A losie
|14
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Fair Balanced
|17,511
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|54
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|May 24
|jlt792
|156
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|10
|SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|16
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC