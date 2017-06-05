Council OKs Calaveras bike path repairs, upgrades
The City Council on Tuesday night formally approved the more than $900,000 project, with almost all of the funds coming from a state grant and Measure K sales-tax revenue. Work is scheduled to begin this month and to be completed by December, according to the city. Kari McNickle, chairwoman of the San Joaquin Bike Coalition, said the planned upgrades - which include resurfacing, updating of ramps and installation of striping and signs - are both welcome and badly needed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|9 hr
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,504
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Mon
|un agenda 21
|54
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Mon
|Robert Espinosa
|13
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|May 24
|jlt792
|156
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|10
|SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|16
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC