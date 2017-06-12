Community rallies to give dying girl ...

Community rallies to give dying girl a party to remember

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: RecordNET

Wearing a flowing blue gown and a sparkling tiara on her head, she was guided by her mother, Tiffanie Quintero, into a hall at the Lincoln Presbyterian Church on Saturday for a surprise 9th birthday party. It was attended by hundreds of friends, family and members of the community who have rallied behind the girl in her fight against cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 23 hr Not Bob 17,513
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 14 A losie 14
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jun 5 un agenda 21 54
Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 3
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) May 24 jlt792 156
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) May '17 un agenda 21 10
Poll SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15) May '17 un agenda 21 16
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Joaquin County was issued at June 17 at 12:28PM PDT

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,354 • Total comments across all topics: 281,834,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC