City Council passes budget ... with police radios

Without providing details, Wilson told the council Tuesday night he has “a high level of confidence” the city has found a way to purchase pricey new police radios for $400,000 without busting Stockton's long-range budget. Given that information, the council approved the budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year, which begins July 1, with little ado.

