Car veers onto east Stockton sidewalk...

Car veers onto east Stockton sidewalk, striking woman before fleeing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RecordNET

A woman walking on a sidewalk in east Stockton late Saturday was struck by a car with four occupants that fled the scene after crashing, the California Highway Patrol reported. The 28-year-old pedestrian was walking east on the north sidewalk of East Main Street, just west of Oro Avenue, about 11:40 p.m. when she was struck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Sat Carnac The Magnif... 17,510
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jun 5 un agenda 21 54
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Jun 5 Robert Espinosa 13
Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 3
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) May 24 jlt792 156
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) May 17 un agenda 21 10
Poll SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15) May 17 un agenda 21 16
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Cuba
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,526 • Total comments across all topics: 281,690,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC