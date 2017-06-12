California dreaming?: How climate cha...

California dreaming?: How climate change could remake B.C.'s agricultural industry

1 hr ago

With a warmer climate, fruits like cherries and peaches will be able to be grown at higher latitudes and altitudes in B.C. According to some climate reports, southern B.C.'s climate will be more like central California's in a few decades. In terms of agriculture, as California grows drier and hotter, B.C. will grow warmer with longer growing seasons and less frost.

