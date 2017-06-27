California cities land on the 'worst' places to live in list

The city of Stockton was one of three California cities to place on a list of "worst" places to live in America, according to a list by 24/7 Wall St. To see which other cities made the top 20, click through the slideshow. The city of Stockton was one of three California cities to place on a list of "worst" places to live in America, according to a list by 24/7 Wall St. To see which other cities made the top 20, click through the If you thought your city had its issues with crime, employment and more, now you can find out if it truly ranks among the worst places to live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.