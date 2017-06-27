California cities land on the 'worst' places to live in list
The city of Stockton was one of three California cities to place on a list of "worst" places to live in America, according to a list by 24/7 Wall St. To see which other cities made the top 20, click through the slideshow. The city of Stockton was one of three California cities to place on a list of "worst" places to live in America, according to a list by 24/7 Wall St. To see which other cities made the top 20, click through the If you thought your city had its issues with crime, employment and more, now you can find out if it truly ranks among the worst places to live.
Stockton Discussions
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|6 hr
|Lisancali
|157
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|6 hr
|Lisancali
|84
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|6 hr
|Lisancali
|17,526
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Jun 21
|Lisancali
|4
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|54
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May '17
|un agenda 21
|10
