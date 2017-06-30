Calaveras Adopts Final Budget During Busy Agenda Day

With the county's fiscal year winding up Friday the Calaveras supervisors made hay over a 12-plus hour meeting during which they checked off the chore of adopting a finalized budget. Under county law the board was required to formally adopt one by June 30. The new budget, totaling $155,762,205.87 for the next fiscal year, balances all county funds as submitted with a general fund contingency of $466,913, comprising one percent of the fund's appropriations.

