Blaze consumes Historic Western Pacific passenger depot
Firefighters are at the scene of a massive blaze at the historic Western Pacific passenger depot at Main and Union streets in downtown Stockton, a Mission Revival building built in 1910. Fire officials say there were homeless inside and pulled out two people from the fire, one who was taken to a hospital for treatment.
