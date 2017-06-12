Blaze consumes Historic Western Pacif...

Blaze consumes Historic Western Pacific passenger depot

Firefighters are at the scene of a massive blaze at the historic Western Pacific passenger depot at Main and Union streets in downtown Stockton, a Mission Revival building built in 1910. Fire officials say there were homeless inside and pulled out two people from the fire, one who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

