AA gatherings put marijuana dispensary at UJa s site on hold
The use permit for the proposed dispensary at the UJ's site was tabled until the commission's July 13 meeting when the existence came to light Thursday evening of an Alcoholics Anonymous group that has gathered for years near the restaurant, at 7632 Pacific Ave. Stockton voters passed Measure P in November, clearing the way for two additional dispensaries within city limits along with the two legal ones that already exist. The legislation established a 600-foot minimum separation of new dispensaries from facilities where alcohol- or drug-abuse treatment is conducted.
