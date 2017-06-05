A stranger posted his photo - accusin...

A stranger posted his photo - accusing him of an awful crime. He's fighting back

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Bellingham Herald

A Stockton, Calif. man went to Manteca police after Facebook posts that include his photo but not his name accused him of stalking or attacking women in Manteca and Modesto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 2 hr Fair Balanced 17,503
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) 20 hr un agenda 21 54
News Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09) Mon Robert Espinosa 13
Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 3
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) May 24 jlt792 156
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) May 17 un agenda 21 10
Poll SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15) May 17 un agenda 21 16
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC