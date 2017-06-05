a I thought I was in it alonea : Outpouring of support tops $10K for pallet fire victims
After 13 days of experiencing what she called Groundhog Day, of waking up, driving to the East Weber Avenue neighborhood where she lived only to find that yes, a fire had wiped out her home and those of four neighbors on May 25, Wednesday's fundraising spaghetti dinner at Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium was a gift. “There's been so much negativity that has been present for the past 13 days, from losing my home, to losing my full-time position, to being dropped from school, to my kids relocating , to coming to the realization that everything in the house is truly lost,” Blackmon said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
