a Dangerousa heat wave upgraded

45 min ago

Sunday through Wednesday could be the hottest four-day stretch in Stockton since the horrible 2006 heat wave, after the National Weather Service on Friday upgraded its forecast. Temperatures on Sunday and Monday could be 107 degrees, followed by 108 degrees on Tuesday and a 106-degree day on Wednesday.

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Joaquin County was issued at June 16 at 3:40PM PDT

