a Dangerousa heat wave upgraded
Sunday through Wednesday could be the hottest four-day stretch in Stockton since the horrible 2006 heat wave, after the National Weather Service on Friday upgraded its forecast. Temperatures on Sunday and Monday could be 107 degrees, followed by 108 degrees on Tuesday and a 106-degree day on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|4 hr
|Not Bob
|17,513
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|54
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|May 24
|jlt792
|156
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|10
|SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|16
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC