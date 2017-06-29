5 things to do this weekend (June 30-July 2) Updated at

Get a jump start on Fourth of July activities with some of these five things to do this weekend and let freedom from the workweek reign. The city of Stockton is cracking down on illegal fireworks, so purchase approved safe-and-sane fireworks for the Fourth and support local community organizations such as Mayfair Christian Church, which is hosting a stand in the Hammer Ranch Center at 7562 Pacific Ave. in Stockton.

