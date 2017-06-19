3-Year-Old Dies During Dental Visit
Daleyza Hernandez Avila, 3, was getting crowns, having work done on her molars and a tooth pulled at Children's Dental Surgery Center in Stockton, California. "When the ambulance got here, nobody knew why the ambulance was here until the nurse came out later and it was for her," Araceli Avila said through an interpreter.
