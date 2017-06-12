3-year-old dies after dental procedur...

3-year-old dies after dental procedure in Stockton

Officials say the young girl died in the hospital after receiving the procedure at Children's Dental Surgery Center, which is a non-profit ambulatory surgery center located in the 1500 block of East March Lane in Stockton. Children's Dental Surgery Center Office Administrator David Thompson said Thursday there's always anesthesia risks to keep in mind.

