3 arrested in human trafficking case, weapons, drugs seized
Three people were arrested and weapons and drugs were seized in an ongoing human trafficking case, and Stockton police are searching for an additional suspect. Officers served two search warrants at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 800 block of East First Street with the assistance of a SWAT team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Wed
|Lisancali
|157
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Lisancali
|84
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Lisancali
|17,526
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Jun 21
|Lisancali
|4
|Mystery Smell Blows Into Stockton (Oct '09)
|Jun 14
|A losie
|14
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|54
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May '17
|un agenda 21
|10
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC