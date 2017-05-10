Woodland teacher suspected of molesti...

Woodland teacher suspected of molesting student

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: Davis Enterprise

Scott Sorgent, 44, of Stockton, was booked into the Yolo County Jail on a charge of committing a lewd act on a child 14 or 15 years old, Woodland police Sgt. Darren Imus said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 5 hr Fair Balanced 17,494
News Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep... May 5 TruthComesinHeavy... 1
News Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp... May 1 taco 2
News Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist... Apr 20 Lissalill 1
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07) Apr '17 Salads 82
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) Mar '17 un agenda 21 9
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,255 • Total comments across all topics: 280,912,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC