Victim In I-580 Crash With Tesla Bus ID'd As Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy

The victim in Friday's tragic, dramatic collision with a Tesla commuter shuttle on eastbound I-580 has been identified as 50-year-old Sroeuy "Philip" Khin, a deputy in the Alameda County Sheriff's Office who was heading home at the time after a night shift at the Santa Rita Jail. As ABC 7 reports , Khin was a Cambodian-born father of four who lived in Stockton, and he worked "long hours" for the sheriff's department to help support his family.

