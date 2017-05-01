Two sitting on downtown Stockton sidewalk shot, wounded
The victims were on the sidewalk in the 200 block of East Church Street, just east of South El Dorado Street and three blocks south of the Crosstown Freeway, when a dark four-door vehicle drove by and an occupant fired multiple shots just after 1 a.m., according to police. One of the injured victims was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
