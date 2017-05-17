Stood for years, dismantled in moments: Cal Water tower comes down

The water tower stood over south Stockton for 75 years, but it took less than 9 minutes on Wednesday for construction workers to bring it down. A towering crane lifted off the top of the 100-foot-tall tank just after 9 a.m. and lowered it gently to the ground while passers-by on El Dorado Street south of the Crosstown Freeway watched with interest.

