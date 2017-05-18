Stockton woman sentenced for child exploitation

A Stockton woman was sentenced on Friday to five years in prison for her role in the sexual exploitation of a child in her custody, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. According to court documents, Jolene Davis, 41, met with co-defendant Jason S. Wymer, 45, of Citrus Heights on Aug. 13, 2011, and allowed him to sexually exploit a child for whom she was caring.

