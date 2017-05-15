Stockton Police reach milestone with 443rd officer on force

Chief Eric Jones' swearing in of Casey McLanahan on Tuesday completed the 33-year-old Ripon native's prolonged journey from a Stockton police academy to the receipt of a badge of his own. .embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } With McLanahan's swearing in and the welcoming of four academy-bound trainees, the Stockton Police Department now has 443 officers, a record for the force.

