Stockton man charged in December Castro Valley torture killing

A Stockton man has been charged with the December torture and murder of a Castro Valley woman, whose body was discovered when firefighters responded to a predawn fire at her home. Luckie Dacany, 36, allegedly used a knife to kill Andrea St. John , 59, during the course of a robbery and burglary on December 12, 2016, according to a warrant filed Friday by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.