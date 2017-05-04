Stockton man charged in December Castro Valley torture killing
A Stockton man has been charged with the December torture and murder of a Castro Valley woman, whose body was discovered when firefighters responded to a predawn fire at her home. Luckie Dacany, 36, allegedly used a knife to kill Andrea St. John , 59, during the course of a robbery and burglary on December 12, 2016, according to a warrant filed Friday by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.
