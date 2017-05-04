Stockton council race to feature fami...

Stockton council race to feature familiar faces

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: RecordNET

Medina, a 33-year-old social worker, represented District 5 in 2013-14 after the council selected her over Fugazi as the appointed midterm replacement for Susan Eggman, who had departed upon winning election to the California Assembly. Fugazi, a 47-year-old high school teacher, unseated Medina in the 2014 election and served as vice mayor for two years under former Mayor Anthony Silva.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Wed Fair Balanced 17,483
News Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp... May 1 taco 2
News Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist... Apr 20 Lissalill 1
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07) Apr 4 Salads 82
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) Mar '17 un agenda 21 9
News Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11) Mar '17 Marty Smith 7
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,218 • Total comments across all topics: 280,777,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC