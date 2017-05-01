Standoff ends with surrender in north Stockton
The incident began about 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Venetian Drive, a block west of Pershing Avenue, as officers responded to an alarm call and discovered 25-year-old Dominic Smith inside. Smith, who was armed, reportedly fired several shots inside the home as more officers were arriving.
