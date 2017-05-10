Stage 3 Theatre goes back to traveling roots this season
Doug Kennedy, and Stage 3 board member Jim Jordan and Stage 3 operations manager event planner Kimberley Simmons, talk shop in the new prop building shop. Stage 3 is opening their season at Columbia College Dogwood Theater May 26 because their home is being renovated by building owner Doug Kennedy, pictured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Fair Balanced
|17,494
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|May 5
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
|Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp...
|May 1
|taco
|2
|Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist...
|Apr 20
|Lissalill
|1
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|Salads
|82
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|un agenda 21
|9
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC