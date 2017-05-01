Silvaa s legal proceedings inching along

Silvaa s legal proceedings inching along

Anthony Silva's next court appearance in his Amador County legal case will be Aug. 7, one year and three days after Stockton's former mayor was arrested at the Silver Lake camp he was running for disadvantaged youth. Silva, 42, faces several misdemeanor charges in Amador County for alleged wrongdoing at the camp in 2015.

