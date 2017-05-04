Roseville's Lowest Gas Prices Today

Roseville residents are watching local gas prices continue their trajectory slightly downward. Although higher at this time last year, we're seeing low price leaders at Costco and Sam's Club being slightly more aggressive with prices nearing the $2.44 mark at time of publication.

