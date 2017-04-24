Roseville Residents Enjoying Lower Gas Prices
Roseville, CA- Roseville gas prices pushed lower this past week with oversupply being cited as the cause. The good news is projected to continue in the short term which is great news for motorists able to take advantage of the perfect Northern California weather on tap this week.
