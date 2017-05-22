Roseville Gas Prices Jump Higher before Memorial Day Weekend Travel
Roseville area gas prices have jumped this past week pushing prices at the low prices leaders near the $2.70 per gallon mark. The increase hits consumers just prior to the busy Memorial Day Weekend travel holiday.
