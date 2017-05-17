Ripon woman admits taking $150K from ...

Ripon woman admits taking $150K from disabled Stockton senior

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: RecordNET

A woman from Ripon pleaded guilty to felony grand theft on Wednesday after admitting she took nearly $150,000 from an elderly disabled man from Stockton, according to the District Attorney's Office. Sandra Vallerga Marchman, 52, met the victim through a real estate transaction and agreed to work for him managing a house-flipping enterprise called Diamond Star Enterprises LLC. It was funded with the savings and credit of the victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) 5 hr un agenda 21 10
Poll SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15) 6 hr un agenda 21 16
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 6 hr Voyeur 17,495
News Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep... May 5 TruthComesinHeavy... 1
News Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp... May 1 taco 2
News Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist... Apr 20 Lissalill 1
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,132 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC