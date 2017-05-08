Ripon woman accused of embezzling from elderly disabled man
Sandra Vallerga Marchman, 53, met the victim several years ago during a real estate transaction and persuaded him to engage her in his house-flipping business named Diamond Star Enterprises LLC, Deputy District Attorney Stephen Taylor said in a statement. Marchman was made an authorized signer on the business' Bank of Stockton checking account and credit card and was responsible for overseeing house-flipping activity for the company owned by the victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|10 hr
|Ethyl
|17,492
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|May 5
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
|Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp...
|May 1
|taco
|2
|Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist...
|Apr 20
|Lissalill
|1
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|Salads
|82
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|un agenda 21
|9
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC