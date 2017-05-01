Prostitution, human-trafficking sting nets 23 arrests
Officials say that a three-month investigation of the website stockton.backpage.com led the Stockton Police Department to eight young girls involved in prostitution. The girls ranged in age from 14 to 17 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|15 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,482
|Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp...
|Mon
|taco
|2
|Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist...
|Apr 20
|Lissalill
|1
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Apr 4
|Salads
|82
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|un agenda 21
|9
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar '17
|Marty Smith
|7
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC