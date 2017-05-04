Pedestrian killed, driver injured in hit-and-run
Stockton police officers responded to a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian reported to be in her 80s near Eighth Street and Mariposa Road at about 1:45 p.m. Officer Joseph Silva, a spokesman for the department, said a woman who was driving along Eighth Street near Mariposa Road struck a traffic light pole, and then struck a woman who was walking on the sidewalk “A Stockton Unified School District police officer was driving in the area and actually saw the vehicle leave the scene,” Silva said. “ was able to follow her and detain her until we arrived to arrest her.” Silva said the traffic light pole that the driver struck was knocked down in the collision.
