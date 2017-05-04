One man slain, another two shot in violent night in Stockton
Three people were shot in three different incidents Friday night and Saturday morning, one of which resulted in the city's 12th homicide of the year. Officers were called to the 900 block of Searchlight Avenue at 11:45 p.m. Friday and found a 27-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound in front of a residence, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|XVE
|17,489
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|Fri
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
|Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp...
|May 1
|taco
|2
|Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist...
|Apr 20
|Lissalill
|1
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|Salads
|82
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|un agenda 21
|9
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC