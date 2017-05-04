One man slain, another two shot in vi...

One man slain, another two shot in violent night in Stockton

Three people were shot in three different incidents Friday night and Saturday morning, one of which resulted in the city's 12th homicide of the year. Officers were called to the 900 block of Searchlight Avenue at 11:45 p.m. Friday and found a 27-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound in front of a residence, police said.

