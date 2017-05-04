Officers investigate shooting at Stoc...

Officers investigate shooting at Stockton home

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Officers are trying to get a possible suspect to surrender Tuesday night after shots were fired at a home in north Stockton , police said. Police are outside of the home in the 1500 block of Venetian Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 4 hr Saul 17,486
News Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp... May 1 taco 2
News Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist... Apr 20 Lissalill 1
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07) Apr 4 Salads 82
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) Mar '17 un agenda 21 9
News Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11) Mar '17 Marty Smith 7
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,873 • Total comments across all topics: 280,786,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC