Mom says barber's tools gave son scalp infection
She claims her 7-year-old son got a haircut three months ago at the Exclusive Barber Shop inside the Sherwood Mall in Stockton. "His hair is not getting any better, and I just think that I have to do something about it because other parents need to be aware of salons, barbershops, nail shops, anything like that," mother Princess Redic said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|14 hr
|un agenda 21
|10
|SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15)
|15 hr
|un agenda 21
|16
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|15 hr
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|May 5
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
|Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp...
|May 1
|taco
|2
|Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist...
|Apr 20
|Lissalill
|1
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC