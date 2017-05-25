Memorial Day ceremonies remind of the...

Memorial Day ceremonies remind of the ultimate sacrifice

What started as a means of honoring the Civil War dead and became a federal holiday in 1971 to recognize U.S. service members who gave their lives in all conflicts, Memorial Day 2017 is sharply focused on those who have lost their lives in the fight against global terrorism. From the field of flags that honors the fallen in Iraq and Afghanistan at Lodi's Cherokee Memorial Park to the display in Manteca of the California Traveling Tribute to those from the Golden State who have lost their lives fighting terrorism since 9/11, this Memorial Day has a current feel to it.

