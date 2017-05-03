Mayor invites college-bound seniors t...

Mayor invites college-bound seniors to signing-day celebration

1 hr ago

Stockton students finishing high school and planning to begin their pursuit of college degrees in the fall will be honored Saturday by Mayor Michael Tubbs at his first “College Signing Day” event. The gathering will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Podesto IMPACT Teen Center, 725 North El Dorado St. in Stockton.

