May Day marchers peacefully make noise in Stockton
Dozens of people in Stockton missed work, skipped school or shut their businesses for the day to participate in the May Day March to advocate for comprehensive immigration reform and to challenge President Donald Trump's immigration policies. The first demonstrators arrived at Dean De Carli Plaza about 9 a.m. They held signs and flags while chanting “Un pueblo callado jamás será escuchado" and “ICE, escucha, estamos en la lucha.” .
