Man head-butts officer in north Stockton
The man was in the patrol car in the 4900 block of Tyler Court when officers served a restraining order against him. He refused to put his leg into the patrol car, and that was when he head-butted the officer in the chest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp...
|10 hr
|taco
|2
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|20 hr
|Voyeur
|17,481
|Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist...
|Apr 20
|Lissalill
|1
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Apr 4
|Salads
|82
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|un agenda 21
|9
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar '17
|Marty Smith
|7
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC